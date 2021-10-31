Deutsche Bank AG Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 74.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 10.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.76. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

GORO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

