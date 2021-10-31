Deutsche Bank AG Invests $235,000 in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 967,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 709,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $726,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $272.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

