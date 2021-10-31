Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 182,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $2,486,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 53,445 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.