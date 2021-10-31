Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 11,938 Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth $60,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $47,800,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $40,160,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $38,459,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $29,326,000.

RTPYU stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

