Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,492 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,834,103.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $100,734,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,791,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,425,150 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.82.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.