$33.53 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report $33.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $34.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $133.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $134.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $140.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $6,206,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

