Needham & Company LLC Lowers Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Hold

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $525.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.08, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.46. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $296.21 and a 52 week high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.