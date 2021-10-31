Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 24.22%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

