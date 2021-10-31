Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.50.

ALFVY stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

