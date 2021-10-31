Credit Suisse Group Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $155.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.79.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth $269,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $2,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.