The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

CG stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock worth $538,715,994. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

