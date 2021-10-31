The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.
CG stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $57.50.
In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock worth $538,715,994. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
