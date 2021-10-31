BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.36

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 27773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $580.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of -0.09.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. On average, analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in BELLUS Health by 29.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 406,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 208,746 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 610,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

