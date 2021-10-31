Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.72. Approximately 189,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,194,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,700. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 51,105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 96,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

