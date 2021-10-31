DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.49 ($49.99).

Shares of DWS opened at €37.42 ($44.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a one year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.37 and a 200-day moving average of €38.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

