Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $433.55

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $433.55 and last traded at $433.25, with a volume of 992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $432.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.51 and a 200-day moving average of $400.54.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.