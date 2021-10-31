Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $540.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90), with a volume of 505499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.86).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market cap of £724.16 million and a P/E ratio of 117.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 386.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

