Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 132.8% from the September 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.