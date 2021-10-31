OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.95

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.95 and last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 1322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,159 shares of company stock worth $8,817,766. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

