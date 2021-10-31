OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.95

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.95 and last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 1322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56.
In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,159 shares of company stock worth $8,817,766. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
