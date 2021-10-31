Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.29

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 31.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 316,528 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

