Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

NOC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $357.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.16. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

