PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Up 134.4% in October

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAS stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

