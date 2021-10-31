Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 6.7%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 150,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $104,516.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,239.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,121,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $181,584,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,148,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

