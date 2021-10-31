Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.83. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

