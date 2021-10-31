Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$80.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$161.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$55.35 price target (down previously from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.12.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.