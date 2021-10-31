Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

