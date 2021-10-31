Under Armour (UA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Under Armour worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.