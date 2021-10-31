EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

