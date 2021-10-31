Minim (MINM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 43.08% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts expect Minim to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MINM stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Minim has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 20,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,883.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,198 shares of company stock valued at $57,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MINM shares. B. Riley started coverage on Minim in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Minim in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

