Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

BSX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after buying an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $904,062,000 after buying an additional 529,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.