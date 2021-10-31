Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.26 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

COF stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

