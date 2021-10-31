SIG Combibloc Group’s (SCBGF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SCBGF stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

