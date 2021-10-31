Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price objective on shares of Sika and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.19.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04. Sika has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $36.59.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

