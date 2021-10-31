Societe Generale Reiterates “Sell” Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

Societe Generale restated their sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

