Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

PTIX stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Protagenic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

