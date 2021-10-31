Financial Review: Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) vs. Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $118.43 million 3.05 $24.76 million $2.87 14.55 Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 39.89% 15.17% 1.86% Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Home Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Home Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

