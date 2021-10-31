TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRSWF shares. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

TRSWF stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

