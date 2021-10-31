$2.84 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce sales of $2.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the highest is $2.93 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 816.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $8.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 million to $8.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.41 million, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $20.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $5.38 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

