Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Shares of CGEMY opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.