Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €180.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.64 ($186.63).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €155.95 ($183.47) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 52-week high of €162.40 ($191.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €150.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

