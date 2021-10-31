Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,460 ($45.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,799.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,876.05.

In related news, insider Adam Couch sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,022 ($52.55), for a total value of £583,391.10 ($762,204.21). Also, insider Jim Brisby sold 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($52.26), for a total transaction of £320 ($418.08).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

