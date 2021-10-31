Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €113.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €94.36 ($111.02).

Kion Group stock opened at €94.40 ($111.06) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €85.94.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

