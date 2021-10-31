JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €6.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.80 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

