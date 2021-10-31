Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.92. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $905.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

