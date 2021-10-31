Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $273.07 million, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

