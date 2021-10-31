Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of BFAM opened at $166.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 461.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 238.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.