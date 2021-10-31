Robert W. Baird Boosts Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $120.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,848 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

