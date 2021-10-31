Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.68.

NYSE RMO opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. Romeo Power has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Research analysts expect that Romeo Power will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 25.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

