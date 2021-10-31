BTIG Research Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 646,868 shares of company stock worth $56,117,939. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $56,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,066,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

