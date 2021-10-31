Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Boyd Gaming in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

NYSE:BYD opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

