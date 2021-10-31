Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Up 56.9% in October

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the September 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at $11,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 745,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,714,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 622,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.52. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

